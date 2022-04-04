Low pressure to bring unsettled weather this week

Drying out today
Rain has pushed out of the Coulee Region this morning as a low pressure system scoots east. Low temperatures were in the 30s for most of us.
Cloud cover will decrease later today as high pressure builds in from the west. High temperatures will rise to near 50 degrees.
Expect temperatures to fall into the 30s tonight under partly cloudy skies.
Unsettled weather returns
Our next weather maker, a low pressure system, will start to affect the Coulee Region on Tuesday as cloud cover will be on the increase. Rain starts to push in during the afternoon and lasts through the evening.
We will have a dry period late Tuesday through Wednesday morning before rain and thunderstorms arrive during the afternoon.
Rainfall through the end of the week could approach an inch in spots.
Taste of Winter
Temperatures will drop into the lower 40s for highs on Thursday as rain continues. Snow will begin to mix in as colder air wraps around the low pressure.
It will also be breezy Thursday, with wind gusts approaching 30 mph. Things finally dry out on Friday, but it will be chilly with temperatures in the 30s and breezy winds.
Warming trend
High pressure will build over the region this weekend into next week, bringing normal to above-normal temperatures.