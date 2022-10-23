 Skip to main content
Low-pressure to deliver warmth, wind, thunderstorms

La Crosse Weather

We wrap up the weekend today with mostly sunny skies and breezy conditions. High temperatures will be in the 70s, which is still above-average.

A strong low-pressure system will bring showers and thunderstorms Sunday night into early Monday morning. There is a marginal risk of severe weather for areas west of the Mississippi River. The main hazards are heavy rain, lightning, strong winds, and hail. 

Monday will be a gloomy start to the new week with showers and breezy winds. Unsettled weather will continue the rest of the week, with high temperatures dropping into the 50s. 

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Miller Hyatt

