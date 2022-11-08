Low Water Levels on Mississippi River impacting shipping costs

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - When you think of the Coulee Region, the first thing that comes to mind is the Mississippi River, but this year, the Mississippi isn't so mighty.
"The biggest thing that is impacting the Mississippi right now is very low water levels along the Missouri and the Ohio, and also the upper portions of the Mississippi," said NWS La Crosse Meteorologist Jeff Boyne.
Although the Mississippi River's water levels typically drop during the fall and winter months, they are unusually low this year. Stretches of the lower Mississippi River have dropped to record lows.
Boyne says the Mississippi River at La Crosse right now is about two tenths of a foot lower than what it would normally be for this time of year.
"The drought is actually covering about 82% of the country right now, which is either abnormally dry or in drought right now, which is a record in the U.S.," Boyne said.
This causes problems because less water is entering the river, and as a waterway, the Mississippi is an important transportation corridor, with the La Crosse area bringing in cement and fertilizer for the spring.
"Barges that would typically handle 2,000 or more tons are being light loaded," said Brennan Marine President Adam Binsfeld. "Say they would be loaded to a 12-foot draft, but they are being located to a 9-foot draft, and the 3 feet will significantly increase prices for all of the shippers."
The good news is that recent rainfall has temporarily raised river levels in La Crosse. Unfortunately, low levels are expected to continue in the southern part of the river into the winter.