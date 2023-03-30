 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in La Crosse WI has issued a Flood
Watch for the following rivers in Wisconsin...

Black River at Black River Falls affecting Jackson County.

Black River Near Galesville affecting Trempealeau and La Crosse
zones.

Yellow River at Necedah affecting Juneau County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor
rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings.

If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued this evening by 10 PM CDT.

&&


...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT TO EARLY THURSDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding is likely.

* WHERE...Black River Near Galesville.

* WHEN...From late Sunday night to early Thursday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Flooding mainly impacts wildlands and
agricultural pasture land. However the approach to the south end
of the County Road VV Bridge over the Black River may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 8.5 feet.
- Forecast...Flood stage is expected to be reached early Monday
morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Major spring storm system

  • Updated
  • 0

The storm will push a warm front northward and that will trigger strong t-storms with hail and gusty winds. Read here for the details on rain and snow.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Recommended for you