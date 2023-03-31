Major Spring storm

Storm finally arrives…
Rain showers have been moving through and t-storms are likely to follow this afternoon and evening, especially in the southern parts of the viewing area.
Weather Alerts...
The storm will push a warm front northward and that will trigger strong t-storms with hail and gusty winds, plus heavy rain potential. A Tornado Watch is in effect for Winneshiek, Allamakee, Crawford and Richland counties until 8 pm this evening. Keep it tuned to News 19 for more details.
In addition, snow will develop with this system later on in the evening, so Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for parts of the area overnight.
Medium range trends…
A colder weather pattern is indicated for the middle and western parts of the United States for the first week and a half of April.
Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!
Have a safe evening!
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden