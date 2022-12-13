 Skip to main content
Major storm affects the Coulee Region

  • Updated
La Crosse area forecast

Tuesday/Wednesday weather…

A powerful storm is bringing rain and a possible wintry mix, later in the afternoon, and slippery roads could develop where surface temperatures are near freezing. Drive carefully and slow down. Rain showers are more likely here Tuesday night and into Wednesday. Strong winds are accompanying the rain and snow with gusts above 35 mph.

Wednesday night into Thursday and Friday…

Colder air will move into the region Wednesday night and the showers will probably change to snow with some accumulations and slippery roads probable. A couple of inches of snow area possible but stay weather aware.

Temperatures this week and weekend…

Readings are expected to be in the 30s for the next couple days or so. From then we will see a big drop in readings, especially early next week.

Medium range trends…

Colder than average weather is expected over the much of the country. Above normal readings are expected in the far southwest coastal areas.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a safe night!

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden

