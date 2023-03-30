Major storm coming through.

Clouds finally arrive…
A storm system is arriving in the region this afternoon. So far, it’s been rain and a wintry mix. Highs today were in the 30s and 40s with steady to rising readings for tonight.
New storm system on its way...
The storm will push a warm front northward and that will trigger strong t-storms with hail and gusty winds, plus heavy rain potential. That could bring about flooding along the Black River. The best chances for heavier precipitation will be Friday and Friday night.
Medium range trends…
A colder weather pattern is indicated for the middle and western parts of the United States for the first week and a half of April.
Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!
Have a great evening!
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden