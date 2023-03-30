 Skip to main content
...The National Weather Service in La Crosse WI has issued a Flood
Watch for the following rivers in Wisconsin...

Black River at Black River Falls affecting Jackson County.

Black River Near Galesville affecting Trempealeau and La Crosse
zones.

Yellow River at Necedah affecting Juneau County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor
rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings.

If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued this evening by 10 PM CDT.

&&


...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT TO EARLY THURSDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding is likely.

* WHERE...Black River Near Galesville.

* WHEN...From late Sunday night to early Thursday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Flooding mainly impacts wildlands and
agricultural pasture land. However the approach to the south end
of the County Road VV Bridge over the Black River may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 8.5 feet.
- Forecast...Flood stage is expected to be reached early Monday
morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Major storm coming through.

  • Updated
  • 0

The Coulee Region will deal with rain and some snow for the next day or so.

Clouds finally arrive…

A storm system is arriving in the region this afternoon. So far, it’s been rain and a wintry mix. Highs today were in the 30s and 40s with steady to rising readings for tonight.

DMA - Highs Today xo (35).png

New storm system on its way...

The storm will push a warm front northward and that will trigger strong t-storms with hail and gusty winds, plus heavy rain potential. That could bring about flooding along the Black River. The best chances for heavier precipitation will be Friday and Friday night.

Severe Weather Outlook xo (4).png
Winter weather watch xo (1).png
7 Day Rain Graph xo - 2023-03-30T160409.301.png

Medium range trends…

A colder weather pattern is indicated for the middle and western parts of the United States for the first week and a half of April.

8 to 14 day outlook temps xo - 2023-03-30T160407.152.png

Have a great evening!

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden

