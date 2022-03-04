Major storm is moving closer.

Mild Friday to set the stage for a stormy weekend…
Southeasterly winds kicked in today and brought highs into the upper 30s to middle 40s, just above the normal for this date. This warming is in advance of a powerful storm system.
Significant rain and freezing rain…
Travel conditions will suffer beginning after midnight as rain develops into colder air northeast of the La Crosse area. The best chance for slippery roads will be in those areas. A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect for Jackson County and northward from midnight until 9 am tomorrow morning for up to 0.20” of freezing rain. Roads will become very slippery until temperatures rise during the morning.
Heavy rain and severe weather possible…
The storm system will be powerful and it will have plenty of moisture, so in addition to early freezing rain, it’s possible that severe weather will occur, especially in the afternoon and evening. Heavy rain will also have a tendency to run off in this situation, so keep an eye out for any potential flooding hazards into Saturday night. Keep it tuned to News 19 for the latest information to keep you safe. By Sunday drier weather will return.
Medium range outlook...
Temperature outlooks heading into the middle of March are favoring a return to below normal temperatures for much of the nation and above normal temperatures for the far southwestern parts of the country.
Have a great weekend!
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden