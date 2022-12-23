Major winter chill

Winter weather…
A powerful storm continues. Stronger winds will bring continued blowing and drifting on Friday night and Saturday. Expect slippery roads and dangerous wind chills. Today’s highs were sub-zero and wind chills were as low as -35 degrees.
Winter weather alerts…
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 6 AM Saturday for Wisconsin, east of the Mississippi River. Plus, a Blizzard Warning is in effect for the rest of our viewing area until 6 AM Saturday. Please take the necessary precautions to stay safe and warm.
Bitter cold weather…
Temperatures were in the sub-zero range this afternoon, and we will continue to see bitter cold through Monday.
Medium range trends…
Warmer than average weather is expected to develop after Christmas and into the New Year.
Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!
Have a great weekend!
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden