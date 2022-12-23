 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Blizzard Conditions Continue Tonight West of the Mississippi
River...

.Blizzard conditions are ongoing in southeast Minnesota and
northeast Iowa. No travel advisories have been issued for
northern Iowa. East of the Mississippi River, strong winds may
result in localized drifting of snow over roadways and brief
whiteout conditions, but widespread blizzard conditions are no
longer forecast.

Wind chills remain bitterly cold with values of 30 to 35 degrees
below zero. Frostbite can occur in as little as 30 minutes in
these conditions.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY...
...BLIZZARD WARNING IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...Blowing snow. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. Wind chill
values of 30 to 35 degrees below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of central, north central and west central
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Winds gradually subside late tonight with improving
visibilities.

* IMPACTS...Areas of blowing snow may significantly reduce
visibilities and drift over roadways. Gusty winds could bring
down tree branches possibly result in sporadic power outages.
The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as
little as 30 minutes. The hazardous conditions will impact the
evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling, especially in open areas.

Visit 511wi.gov for road conditions.

Major winter chill

La Crosse area forecast

Winter weather…

A powerful storm continues. Stronger winds will bring continued blowing and drifting on Friday night and Saturday. Expect slippery roads and dangerous wind chills. Today’s highs were sub-zero and wind chills were as low as -35 degrees.

Meteogram Past 24 hours xo (51).png
Highs Today xo (85).png
Snow Depth xo (1).png

Winter weather alerts…

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 6 AM Saturday for Wisconsin, east of the Mississippi River. Plus, a Blizzard Warning is in effect for the rest of our viewing area until 6 AM Saturday. Please take the necessary precautions to stay safe and warm.

Winter weather alerts xo (9).png

Bitter cold weather…

Temperatures were in the sub-zero range this afternoon, and we will continue to see bitter cold through Monday.

7 Day Snow Graph xo (2).png

Medium range trends…

Warmer than average weather is expected to develop after Christmas and into the New Year.

8 to 14 day outlook temps xo (68).png

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great weekend!

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden

