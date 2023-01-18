 Skip to main content
...Winter Storm Tonight Into Thursday...

.Snow spreads from south to north across the area this evening.
The snow will then continue overnight before tapering off Thursday
morning and afternoon. The snow will be heaviest overnight when
rates between 1 and 2 inches per hour are likely for a two to four
hour period for any given location.

Across parts of northeast Iowa into southwest Wisconsin, a period
of freezing rain will be possible late this evening and overnight,
which if it occurs, would produce a light glaze of ice.

...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO
3 PM CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8
inches.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and central and west
central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 3 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

In Minnesota, visit 511mn.org for road conditions. In Wisconsin,
visit 511wi.gov for road conditions.

Major winter storm arrives tonight

  Updated
  • 0

A winter storm will affect the area tonight and Thursday.

Clouds dominate…

Lots of clouds are sticking around and keeping temperatures fairly steady. Highs were in the 30s. We only dropped into the 30s last night.

Another system for Thursday...

Colder air will dominate as a new major winter storm passes by tonight into Thursday. It appears that snow will be heavy at times. Stay tuned as accumulations are likely to occur. 5 to 9 inches of snow are in the forecast, so get ready to shovel on Thursday. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect from Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon for most of the viewing area. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Crawford and Richland counties for 3” to 6” accumulation. Expect some blowing and drifting of snow as well.

Medium range trends…

Warmer than average weather is expected for the far southeastern United States, but a colder weather pattern is hinted at for the Midwest and Western United States.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a safe night!

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden

