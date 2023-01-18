Major winter storm arrives tonight

Clouds dominate…
Lots of clouds are sticking around and keeping temperatures fairly steady. Highs were in the 30s. We only dropped into the 30s last night.
Another system for Thursday...
Colder air will dominate as a new major winter storm passes by tonight into Thursday. It appears that snow will be heavy at times. Stay tuned as accumulations are likely to occur. 5 to 9 inches of snow are in the forecast, so get ready to shovel on Thursday. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect from Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon for most of the viewing area. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Crawford and Richland counties for 3” to 6” accumulation. Expect some blowing and drifting of snow as well.
Medium range trends…
Warmer than average weather is expected for the far southeastern United States, but a colder weather pattern is hinted at for the Midwest and Western United States.
Have a safe night!
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden