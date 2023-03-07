 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Winter Storm With Significant Accumulations Expected...

.A winter storm is expected to move across the region Thursday
afternoon and night. This system should bring significant snow
accumulations to the area south of Interstate 94. The heaviest
period of snow looks to be Thursday evening when rates around an
inch per hour look to be possible. This would cause the snow to
accumulate quickly with dangerous travel conditions developing.

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH
LATE THURSDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8
inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of central, southwest and west central
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From Thursday evening through late Thursday night.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

Major winter storm coming

  • Updated
  • 0

The Coulee Region is headed for more snowfall this week.

Mild Tuesday…

Temperatures topped out in the 40s this afternoon, melting some of the snowpack. Sunshine will give way to more clouds, rain and snow by later Thursday.

DMA - Highs Today xo (23).png
DMA - Snow Depth xo (9).png

Winter Storm Watch…

A Winter Storm Watch will be in effect from later Thursday through Thursday night. 5” to 8” of snow are possible, and roads are expecting to be slippery.

Winter weather watch xo.png
Potential snow accumulation xo.png

Another system Sunday…

Another low-pressure area will affect the latter half of the weekend, though it is too early to assign snow amounts.

7 Day Snow Graph xo (17).png
Hi-Lo Chart - Next 7 Days xo - 2023-03-07T151253.817.png

Medium range trends…

A colder weather pattern is indicated for much of United States for the third week of March.

8 to 14 day outlook temps xo - 2023-03-07T151259.213.png

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great evening!

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Recommended for you