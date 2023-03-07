Major winter storm coming

Mild Tuesday…
Temperatures topped out in the 40s this afternoon, melting some of the snowpack. Sunshine will give way to more clouds, rain and snow by later Thursday.
Winter Storm Watch…
A Winter Storm Watch will be in effect from later Thursday through Thursday night. 5” to 8” of snow are possible, and roads are expecting to be slippery.
Another system Sunday…
Another low-pressure area will affect the latter half of the weekend, though it is too early to assign snow amounts.
Medium range trends…
A colder weather pattern is indicated for much of United States for the third week of March.
Have a great evening!
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden