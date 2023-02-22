Major winter storm continues.

Major winter storm…
Heavy snow is falling in the area, moving from SW to NE across the area. Several inches of snow and strong winds have already made travel difficult. We will continue getting snow tonight into early Thursday. Over 10” are possible before the system transitions to the east.
Winter weather alert…
A Winter Storm Warning will be in effect until Thursday at noon for the entire viewing area. Heavy snow and a potential for freezing rain to the south will occur with Ner’ly winds causing blowing and drifting.
Winter storm ends...
The storm will come to an end for us Thursday afternoon, though very cold temperatures and a few flurries will move in for Friday.
Medium range trends…
Warmer than average weather is expected later in February for the eastern United States, but a colder weather pattern is indicated for the western United States.
Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!
Have a safe night!
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden