...Second round of heavy snow, sleet, and freezing rain...

.This early afternoon the heavy snowband that moved into the
region from the south is along I-90. Visibilities have been less
than 1 mile at times under the heaviest band. HREF guidance remains
consistent keeping the higher accumulating rates along this
corridor through the afternoon, but the signal for 1 inch rates
have weakened. Heading into the evening the snowfall is
anticipated to spread further northward and fill across northeast
Iowa and southwest Wisconsin. Strong winds gusting up to 40 mph
combined with the falling snow could lead to whiteout conditions
especially in open areas. Sleet and freezing rain have been
reported for locations in far southwest Wisconsin through central
Iowa. Ice accumulations near 1/4 of an inch are still possible for
locations south of highway 18. This will be a HIGHLY impactful
winter storm with travel severely affected at times.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation. Additional snow
accumulations of 6 to 9 inches and ice accumulations of a
light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and central, southwest
and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until noon CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

In Minnesota, visit 511mn.org for road conditions. In Wisconsin,
visit 511wi.gov for road conditions.

&&

Major winter storm continues.

  • Updated
  • 0

Major winter storm…

Heavy snow is falling in the area, moving from SW to NE across the area. Several inches of snow and strong winds have already made travel difficult. We will continue getting snow tonight into early Thursday. Over 10” are possible before the system transitions to the east.

DMA - Highs Today xo (16).png

Winter weather alert…

A Winter Storm Warning will be in effect until Thursday at noon for the entire viewing area. Heavy snow and a potential for freezing rain to the south will occur with Ner’ly winds causing blowing and drifting.

Winter weather warning xo (3).png

Winter storm ends...

The storm will come to an end for us Thursday afternoon, though very cold temperatures and a few flurries will move in for Friday.

Hi-Lo Chart - Next 7 Days xo - 2023-02-22T152341.281.png
7 Day Snow Graph xo (13).png

Medium range trends…

Warmer than average weather is expected later in February for the eastern United States, but a colder weather pattern is indicated for the western United States.

8 to 14 day outlook temps xo - 2023-02-22T152348.152.png

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a safe night!

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden

