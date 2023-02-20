Major winter storm will develop.

Winter returns with a vengeance…
This week will bring a messy winter storm to the Coulee Region. We have already had a snow shower or two, but amounts were light and didn’t last very long. A more powerful, slow moving winter storm will take over tomorrow through Thursday. This is a two-phase system.
Tuesday…
Tuesday will bring heavy snow and a potential for freezing rain south during the afternoon and evening. Several inches of snow are possible from Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning.
Wednesday and Thursday…
There will be a break from the snowfall Wednesday, but by late day more heavy snow is likely. The snow will continue into Thursday evening. All told 6 to 12 inches of snow are likely in the area. Hazardous roads are likely, so adjust your travel plans if you can. Freezing rain is possible as well, especially south of I-90.
Medium range trends…
Warmer than average weather is expected later in February for the eastern United States, but a colder weather pattern is indicated for the western United States.
Have a nice night!
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden