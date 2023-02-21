Major winter storm

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Snow Is Moving Toward The Area This Afternoon...

.Snow continues to move into southeast Minnesota this early
afternoon and will continues to spread further eastward heading
into this evening. Visibilities are below one mile in some spots
within the snow, and accumulations occurred rapidly after the snow
began.

A band of 5 to 8 inches of snow is still expected north of
Interstate 90 through the I-94 corridor. Snow amounts will
decrease very quickly south of I-90. Blowing and drifting snow
Wednesday morning is expected as winds increase.

The second and stronger wave of snow arrives from south to north
Wednesday across the entire area. By the time the storm ends late
Thursday, an additional 8 to 12 inches of snow is expected
northwest of an Austin, Minnesota to Necedah, Wisconsin line.
sleet and freezing rain are a expected south of this line. Ice
amounts from 1 to 3 tenths of an inch are possible along and
south of the Highway 18 corridor beginning early Wednesday
afternoon lasting until Thursday morning with the risk of tree
and power line damage amplified by winds gusting to 30 to 40 mph.

This will be a HIGHLY impactful winter storm with travel severely
impacted at times.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS
EVENING TO 6 AM CST WEDNESDAY...
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM WEDNESDAY TO 6 PM CST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total
snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. For the Winter Storm
Warning, heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow
accumulations of 7 to 10 inches and ice accumulations of a light
glaze. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and central, southwest
and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 6 PM this evening
to 6 AM CST Wednesday. For the Winter Storm Warning, from 9 AM
Wednesday to 6 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

In Minnesota, visit 511mn.org for road conditions. In Wisconsin,
visit 511wi.gov for road conditions.

Weather Alert

Major winter storm

  • Updated
  • 0

The Coulee Region will be stuck with wintry weather through Thursday.

Winter returns with a vengeance…

This evening will bring a messy winter storm to the Coulee Region. We have already had a snow shower or two, but amounts were light and didn’t last very long. A more powerful, slow moving winter storm will take over tonight through Thursday. This is a two phase system.

Meteogram Past 24 hours xo (89).png
Highs Today xo - 2023-02-21T155021.895.png

Tuesday…

Heavy snow and a potential for freezing rain south during the late afternoon and evening will be the beginning of messy roads. Several inches of snow are possible from Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning.

Wednesday and Thursday…

There will be a break from the snowfall Wednesday, but by late day more heavy snow is likely. The snow will continue into Thursday evening. All told 6 to 12 inches of snow are likely in the area. Hazardous roads are likely, so adjust your travel plans if you can. Freezing rain is possible as well, especially south of I-90.

7 Day Snow Graph xo (12).png

Winter weather alerts…

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Fillmore, Winona, Houston, La Crosse, Monroe and Vernon counties until Wednesday at 6 am, for 2” to 5” of snow. A Winter Storm Warning will be in effect until Thursday at 6 PM for the entire viewing area. Heavier snow of over a foot may fall on parts of the area.

Winter Storm Alerts xo (13).png
Winter weather warning xo (2).png

Medium range trends…

Warmer than average weather is expected later in February for the eastern United States, but a colder weather pattern is indicated for the western United States.

Hi-Lo Chart - Next 7 Days xo - 2023-02-21T155009.518.png
8 to 14 day outlook temps xo - 2023-02-21T155026.978.png

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a nice night!

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden

