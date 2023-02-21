Major winter storm

Winter returns with a vengeance…
This evening will bring a messy winter storm to the Coulee Region. We have already had a snow shower or two, but amounts were light and didn’t last very long. A more powerful, slow moving winter storm will take over tonight through Thursday. This is a two phase system.
Tuesday…
Heavy snow and a potential for freezing rain south during the late afternoon and evening will be the beginning of messy roads. Several inches of snow are possible from Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning.
Wednesday and Thursday…
There will be a break from the snowfall Wednesday, but by late day more heavy snow is likely. The snow will continue into Thursday evening. All told 6 to 12 inches of snow are likely in the area. Hazardous roads are likely, so adjust your travel plans if you can. Freezing rain is possible as well, especially south of I-90.
Winter weather alerts…
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Fillmore, Winona, Houston, La Crosse, Monroe and Vernon counties until Wednesday at 6 am, for 2” to 5” of snow. A Winter Storm Warning will be in effect until Thursday at 6 PM for the entire viewing area. Heavier snow of over a foot may fall on parts of the area.
Medium range trends…
Warmer than average weather is expected later in February for the eastern United States, but a colder weather pattern is indicated for the western United States.
Have a nice night!
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden