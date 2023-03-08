 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Winter Storm With Significant Accumulations Expected...

.A winter storm is still on track to bring heavy snow to the area.
The snow will overspread much of the area Thursday afternoon and
continue through the evening before tapering off late Thursday
night. Snowfall totals are expected to range from 5 to 9 inches
with some locally higher amounts possible.

Snowfall rates of an inch per hour look to be possible during the
afternoon and evening across northeast Iowa into southwest and
central Wisconsin. Rates this high will cause rapid accumulations
to occur with roads quickly becoming snow covered and dangerous
travel conditions developing. Considering altering travel plans if
necessary.

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THURSDAY TO 6 AM CST
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 7
inches. Rates of an inch per hour possible during the afternoon
and evening.

* WHERE...La Crosse, Vernon and Richland Counties.

* WHEN...From 3 PM Thursday to 6 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Visit 511wi.gov for road conditions.

&&

Major winter weahter

  • Updated
  • 0

The Coulee Region will dig out from a winter storm Thursday night into Friday.

Cloudy Wednesday afternoon…

In advance of a big winter storm clouds are rolling in. That will lead to snow on Thursday. In the meantime, highs reached into the 30s and 40s.

Past 24 hours xo (14).png
Highs Today xo - 2023-03-08T145525.308.png

Winter Storm Warning…

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect Thursday through Thursday night. 5” to 8” of snow are likely, and roads are expecting to be slippery. The snow should reach us in the afternoon and will be heavy into Thursday night. The Friday morning commute will be difficult.

Winter weather warning xo (4).png
DMA - Futurecast Snow Accumulation xo (1).png

Another system Saturday and Sunday…

Another low-pressure area will affect the weekend, though it is too early to assign snow amounts. The chances on Saturday are slight, but moderate on Sunday. Stay tuned to News 19 for the latest updates.

7 Day Snow Graph xo (18).png
Hi-Lo Chart - Next 7 Days xo - 2023-03-08T145523.060.png

Medium range trends…

A colder weather pattern is indicated for much of United States for the third week of March.

8 to 14 day outlook temps xo - 2023-03-08T145527.615.png

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great evening!

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Recommended for you