Major winter weahter

Cloudy Wednesday afternoon…
In advance of a big winter storm clouds are rolling in. That will lead to snow on Thursday. In the meantime, highs reached into the 30s and 40s.
Winter Storm Warning…
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect Thursday through Thursday night. 5” to 8” of snow are likely, and roads are expecting to be slippery. The snow should reach us in the afternoon and will be heavy into Thursday night. The Friday morning commute will be difficult.
Another system Saturday and Sunday…
Another low-pressure area will affect the weekend, though it is too early to assign snow amounts. The chances on Saturday are slight, but moderate on Sunday. Stay tuned to News 19 for the latest updates.
Medium range trends…
A colder weather pattern is indicated for much of United States for the third week of March.
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden