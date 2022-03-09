March cold snap begins

Low temperatures have fallen within the 20s. So it's not frigid, but little improvement will occur today. A mix of sunshine and clouds will top the temperatures in the upper 20s.
The chance for snowfall Thursday has completely pulled south. Much of the region will stay gloomy and dry. With the lack of sunshine, temperatures hold within the mid-20s.
Cold point...
A cold front will enter the Coulee Region early Friday morning. First, it will bring blustery winds with gust up to 30 mph. Then a light dusting, like yesterday, is possible with the frontal passage. With the strong northerly wind, it will feel much cooler. High temperatures will only reach the low to mid-20s.
Weekend outlook...
Under calm and clearing skies Saturday morning, lows will fall into the single digits. Sunny skies will dominate Saturday but the cold air will still be in place.
Daylight Saving Time will spring time forward Sunday as the temperatures spring up. Winds will turn to come from the south and bring warmth under the sunshine Sunday. This warmth is expected to stick around through next week.