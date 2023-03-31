March ends with strong storms, April starts with snow

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Strong Spring Storm to Bring Heavy Snow and Strong Winds to
the Region...

.A potent storm system brings a variety of impactful weather to
the region into Saturday morning. Early morning calls to Taylor
County did not reveal any issues, however with temperatures
hovering around freezing, will keep the winter weather advisory
in place for potential travel impacts on untreated, cold
surfaces.

Tonight, widespread rain transitions to snow. The snow will be
heavy at times, especially along and north of Interstate 90 and
94 where 1 to 2" per hour rates are expected. Currently, the
higher amounts from 6 to 9 inches are favored north of Highway 10
in north-central Wisconsin. Moving south toward Interstate 90, 2
to 6 inch accumulations are expected. The heavier snow may try to
push farther south, and there is uncertainty in how quickly rain
transitions to snow. Continue to monitor the forecast for updates

In addition northwest winds will increase Friday night, gusting
from 35 to 45 mph. Visibilities will be further reduced in the
falling snow, with some drifting mostly in open areas.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM
CDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3
inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...In Minnesota, Mower, Fillmore and Houston Counties. In
Wisconsin, La Crosse and Monroe Counties.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 10 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

In Minnesota, visit 511mn.org for road conditions. In Wisconsin,
visit 511wi.gov for road conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Watch is extended for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Black River at Black River Falls affecting Jackson County.

Black River Near Galesville affecting Trempealeau and La Crosse
zones.

Yellow River at Necedah affecting Juneau County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding.

Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor
rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued this afternoon at 100 PM CDT.

&&


...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING TO EARLY THURSDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding is possible.

* WHERE...Black River Near Galesville.

* WHEN...From Monday morning to early Thursday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Flooding mainly impacts wetlands and
agricultural pasture land. However the approach to the south end
of the County Road VV Bridge over the Black River may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 2:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 8.4 feet.
- Forecast...Flood stage may be reached late Monday morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

March ends with strong storms, April starts with snow

  • Updated
  • 0
Day Planner - 6x - AM 2018.png

Rain showers still flow into our morning hours across the Coulee Region.

The rest of our Friday morning will bring us light to moderate showers and a few thunderstorms. Heading into the afternoon, more thunderstorms.

DMA - Futurecast Clouds and Precip - HRRR 3kmsevere.png

A few isolated storms can develop from 1-3pm, few can be strong to severe. Our greatest severe weather threat will be around 3-7pm.

Severe Risk Categories.png

Between these times we can expect strong to severe storms as the Coulee Region has a level 1-3 risk. The biggest of our threats look to be heavy rainfall, damaging hail and damaging winds. A few tornadoes cannot be ruled out in the level 2-3 areas. The risk for severe weather drops the further north we go in the Coulee Region.

DMA - Futurecast Rain Accumulation - HRRR.png

Rainfall totals through Saturday will range 1-2"+, which can lead to ponding of water and river floods. A Flood Watch has been issued for the Black River near Black River Falls and Galesville. Heavy accumulations of rain, snow and melted snow increase our risk of flash flooding.

WXOW 2023 Earth Design.png

Beyond our severe storms, our next threat rises. That threat will be snow. Northerly winds will push temps down into the upper 20s overnight which will also lead to snow showers pushing on through as the low-pressure system tracks through the Coulee Region.

Current Watches - All Types.png

Winter Storm Warnings have been issued for Wabasha, Winona, Buffalo, Trempealeau and Jackson Counties starting tonight through 10am Saturday.

Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for Fillmore, Houston, La Crosse and Monroe counties starting 1am Saturday through 10am Saturday.

DMA - Futurecast Clouds and Precip - HRRR 3km.png

Snowfall totals will range widely, but the central portions of the region could see 1-4". Higher totals near 4-6" can't be ruled out further north, where the warnings are in place. Lower totals will be to our southeast.

DMA - Futurecast Snow Accumulation - ALYSSA.png

Snowfall totals will depend on direct storm track and when we will see the transition from rain to snow.

Beyond Saturday morning's snow showers, we will dry out and be left with gusty winds.

More gusty winds and warmer temps return into Sunday.

Our next rain or storm chances come toward the middle of next week.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, Weather | wxow.com, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Kyle Weiss

 

