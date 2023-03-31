March ends with strong storms, April starts with snow

Rain showers still flow into our morning hours across the Coulee Region.
The rest of our Friday morning will bring us light to moderate showers and a few thunderstorms. Heading into the afternoon, more thunderstorms.
A few isolated storms can develop from 1-3pm, few can be strong to severe. Our greatest severe weather threat will be around 3-7pm.
Between these times we can expect strong to severe storms as the Coulee Region has a level 1-3 risk. The biggest of our threats look to be heavy rainfall, damaging hail and damaging winds. A few tornadoes cannot be ruled out in the level 2-3 areas. The risk for severe weather drops the further north we go in the Coulee Region.
Rainfall totals through Saturday will range 1-2"+, which can lead to ponding of water and river floods. A Flood Watch has been issued for the Black River near Black River Falls and Galesville. Heavy accumulations of rain, snow and melted snow increase our risk of flash flooding.
Beyond our severe storms, our next threat rises. That threat will be snow. Northerly winds will push temps down into the upper 20s overnight which will also lead to snow showers pushing on through as the low-pressure system tracks through the Coulee Region.
Winter Storm Warnings have been issued for Wabasha, Winona, Buffalo, Trempealeau and Jackson Counties starting tonight through 10am Saturday.
Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for Fillmore, Houston, La Crosse and Monroe counties starting 1am Saturday through 10am Saturday.
Snowfall totals will range widely, but the central portions of the region could see 1-4". Higher totals near 4-6" can't be ruled out further north, where the warnings are in place. Lower totals will be to our southeast.
Snowfall totals will depend on direct storm track and when we will see the transition from rain to snow.
Beyond Saturday morning's snow showers, we will dry out and be left with gusty winds.
More gusty winds and warmer temps return into Sunday.
Our next rain or storm chances come toward the middle of next week.