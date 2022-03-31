March going out like a lion as spring storm delivers wind, wintry mix

Taste of Winter
Low temperatures were in the 30s this morning on this last day of March.
A snow band on the backside of a low pressure moved through the Coulee Region early this morning, delivering light snow. Minor accumulations of snow have created slippery stretches. Flurries, sprinkles, and freezing drizzle are possible throughout the day, but we aren't expecting accumulation. High temperatures will reach the low 40s this afternoon.
Meanwhile, brisk northwesterly winds will be gusty throughout the day as colder air rushes in.
Expect decreasing clouds tonight as lows dip into the 20s.
Fantastic Friday
High pressure builds in just in time for the first day of April. Expect mostly sunny skies and seasonal temperatures in the low 50s. The nice weather won't last long though, as clouds will be on the increase Friday evening ahead of our next weather maker.
Active Weather Pattern
Rain and snow will be possible overnight Friday into the morning on Saturday associated with a weak storm system. Another chance of precipitation, this time being rain, arrives Sunday night and Monday. Another system brings rainfall during the middle of next week.
Temperature Trend
Near to slightly below-average temperatures are expected over the next 7 days.