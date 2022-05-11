May brings a few more warm, muggy and stormy days before cooling relief

Some dryer air aloft left us pretty dry on Tuesday across the Coulee Region. A few sprinkles fell, but not much to add up.
Wednesday brings another hot & humid May day. We will see a good mix of clouds and sunshine for a partly cloudy sky with highs towards 85. Storms will make their return to the forecast late Wednesday evening.
A bulk of the storms will clip the northwestern portions of the Coulee Region, but they also bring a severe threat. You can expect showers and storms as early as 8p.m. Wednesday.
We could see a few storms becoming strong to severe as we are under a level 1 and level 2 risk. Wabasha and Buffalo Counties are the only two with a level 2 risk and the rest of the Coulee Region is under a level 1 risk.
If storms turn severe, short lived isolated and scattered storms could produce weak tornadoes, large hail and strong winds.
Storms will be gone around 7a.m. Thursday. We will then see a mostly sunny sky with highs reaching the low 90s which could break a record set over 80 years ago. You can expect storms to make their return late Thursday night and into Friday where more strong to severe storms are possible.
Friday will begin the slow cooling trend, but staying warm in the 80s with a moderate chance of storms.
A few showers and storms could linger into Saturday with a mostly cloudy sky and highs in the upper 70s. A few more slight chances of storms and seasonable temperatures will close out the weekend and start early next week.