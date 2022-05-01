 Skip to main content
May brings more rain to the Coulee Region

  • Updated
  • 0
POP Categories 7 Day Line Graph 2018 xo.png

We kicked off the month of May today with yet more rain as wrap around moisture from a low pressure system impacted the Coulee Region. High temperatures were mostly in the 50s, which is below normal for this time of year. 

DMA - Precip Tod xo.png
DMA - Highs Today xo.png

Lows will be in the 40s tonight with clouds sticking around. WNW winds will make it feel chilly. 

Expect mostly cloudy skies on your Monday with highs topping out in the 50s. Winds will become northerly driving in cooler than average air. 

Rain will move back in late Monday and linger into Tuesday morning, mainly south of I-90.

DMA - Futurecast Rain Accumulation - xo 2.png

A milder Tuesday is on tap with highs reaching the 60s as skies begin to clear during the afternoon. More rain is in the forecast for Wednesday night through Friday morning. More rain is possible Saturday night. Mother's Day is looking wet with a chance of showers. Temperatures will be closer to normal next weekend. 

Hi-Lo Chart - Next 7 Days Evenin xo.png

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, Weather | wxow.com, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Miller Hyatt

