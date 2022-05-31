May was slightly warmer than average and June looks to start sunny

We still have one more day in the month of May, but so far, we have been 1.1° warmer than average! We were slightly below average for precipitation 0.17",not including this morning's rain, but about a tenth of an inch away now.
Tuesday will continue the trend of May's temperatures being slightly above average. A few showers and storms will be possible in the mid-morning, but mostly south towards Vernon, Crawford and Richland Counties, before departing by 8a.m.
After some early showers and storms we see a partly cloudy sky. Sunshine will come out in the evening and help push high temperatures into the low 80s. Tuesday will also bring some more winds before departing later in the night.
A cold front will also move through the region giving us cooler temperatures throughout the rest of the week. The good news is that we will continue to see plenty of sunshine to start June.
Highs on Wednesday will be cool, but still feel nice in the low 70s with a mostly sunny sky. More sunshine follows on Thursday with highs once again in the low 70s.
Friday will bring our last beautiful day before showers return into Saturday. A few showers and storms will continue into early next week.