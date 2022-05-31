 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

May was slightly warmer than average and June looks to start sunny

  • Updated
  • 0
2018 Calendar Climate Review-Kyle.png

We still have one more day in the month of May, but so far, we have been 1.1° warmer than average! We were slightly below average for precipitation 0.17",not including this morning's rain, but about a tenth of an inch away now.

2018 Calendar Climate Review-Kyle2.png

Tuesday will continue the trend of May's temperatures being slightly above average. A few showers and storms will be possible in the mid-morning, but mostly south towards Vernon, Crawford and Richland Counties, before departing by 8a.m.

State 18 Hour -Futurecast Clouds and Precip - HRRR Dan.png

After some early showers and storms we see a partly cloudy sky. Sunshine will come out in the evening and help push high temperatures into the low 80s. Tuesday will also bring some more winds before departing later in the night.

Meteogram Future Wind Gust 14 hr IBM GRAF.png

A cold front will also move through the region giving us cooler temperatures throughout the rest of the week. The good news is that we will continue to see plenty of sunshine to start June.

Meteogram Warren 5 day.png

Highs on Wednesday will be cool, but still feel nice in the low 70s with a mostly sunny sky. More sunshine follows on Thursday with highs once again in the low 70s.

POP Categories 7 Day Line Graph 2018.png

Friday will bring our last beautiful day before showers return into Saturday. A few showers and storms will continue into early next week.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, Weather | wxow.com, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Kyle Weiss

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you