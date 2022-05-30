 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Memorial Day brings heat, humidity, strong winds and some strong storms

  • Updated
  • 0
Muggy Meter - 5 Day.png
2014_Memorial_Day.png

The weekend brought a few showers and thunderstorms and Memorial Day looks to bring the same. The weekend was also warm with highs in the low 80s on Sunday.

State 18 Hour -Futurecast Clouds and Precip - HRRR Dan.png

A few showers will be possible on Monday morning, but we will see clouds trying to clear throughout the day. As the clouds clear, we will see highs approach 90° so stay hydrated and take sunscreen when heading out. Among being hot, Monday will also be very breezy and humid.

Meteogram Future Wind Gust 14 hr IBM GRAF.png
Current Watches - All Types.png

Some Wind Advisories have been issued for Winneshiek and Fillmore Counties from 12pm-8pm Monday.

State 18 Hour -Futurecast Clouds and Precip - HRRR Dan.png

A few rounds of showers and storms try to make their return in the early evening, but will weaken as they move into the region. Another round tries to make its return around 9p.m. Monday night. This round of storms will pulse up and down and eventually make its way into the area.

Severe Risk Categories.png

Storms become strong towards the late night/ early morning Tuesday. Hail and strong straight-line winds are the biggest threats.

Meteogram Warren 5 day.png

Highs will be near 80 on Tuesday after early morning storms depart. After showers and storms move out, you can expect partially clearing conditions until more showers try and make their way in later in the evening.

Meteogram Warren 5 day.png

June 1st will be dry! Partly cloudy and highs near 70 will be cool to start Meteorological Summer, but it will feel nice outdoors.

More sunshine will come in on Thursday and Friday with highs in the low to mid 70s before a few rain chances return for the weekend.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, Weather | wxow.com, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Kyle Weiss

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you