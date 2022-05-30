Memorial Day brings heat, humidity, strong winds and some strong storms

The weekend brought a few showers and thunderstorms and Memorial Day looks to bring the same. The weekend was also warm with highs in the low 80s on Sunday.
A few showers will be possible on Monday morning, but we will see clouds trying to clear throughout the day. As the clouds clear, we will see highs approach 90° so stay hydrated and take sunscreen when heading out. Among being hot, Monday will also be very breezy and humid.
Some Wind Advisories have been issued for Winneshiek and Fillmore Counties from 12pm-8pm Monday.
A few rounds of showers and storms try to make their return in the early evening, but will weaken as they move into the region. Another round tries to make its return around 9p.m. Monday night. This round of storms will pulse up and down and eventually make its way into the area.
Storms become strong towards the late night/ early morning Tuesday. Hail and strong straight-line winds are the biggest threats.
Highs will be near 80 on Tuesday after early morning storms depart. After showers and storms move out, you can expect partially clearing conditions until more showers try and make their way in later in the evening.
June 1st will be dry! Partly cloudy and highs near 70 will be cool to start Meteorological Summer, but it will feel nice outdoors.
More sunshine will come in on Thursday and Friday with highs in the low to mid 70s before a few rain chances return for the weekend.