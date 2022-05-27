 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Memorial Day weekend starts warm and sunny before heat, humidity and storms return

  • Updated
  • 0

Thursday was another gross and gloomy spring day, but Friday is bringing big changes.

State 18 Hour -Futurecast Clouds and Precip - HRRR Dan.png

Friday will start cool as the sky begins to clear. We will then warm up to very comfortable highs in the mid 70s with sunshine throughout the day.

Meteogram Warren 5 day.png

Winds will be coming out of the northwest, but that won't keep us from hitting the 70s. Winds will shift from the south later on Friday, which will help bump up temperatures the next few days.

Friday night will get cool, yet seasonable as we see an increase in cloud coverage.

State 18 Hour -Futurecast Clouds and Precip - HRRR Dansat.png

Rain will return to the forecast on Saturday morning around 5-6a.m. We could even see a few thunderstorms, but no severe weather is expected at this time on Saturday. Showers and thunderstorms will depart around 1p.m. Saturday.

POP Categories 7 Day Line Graph 2018.png

The rest of Saturday will bring a partly cloudy sky and a few more patchy rain chances as highs approach the upper 70s.

Brett Young Concert - 5 panel 2018.png

Sunday brings even warmer temperatures in the mid 60s with a partly cloudy sky. We will see more cloud cover later in the day, but staying dry for the Brett Young concert at Copeland Park on Sunday.

2019 Memorial Day Forecast.png

Memorial Day brings another day filled with sunshine and small rain chances with highs reaching 90! Memorial Day weekend will also be a very humid one with temps in the 80s and 90s and dewpoints in the mid 60s.

Or next shot at rain arrives on Tuesday and into Wednesday.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, Weather | wxow.com, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Kyle Weiss

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you