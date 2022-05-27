Memorial Day weekend starts warm and sunny before heat, humidity and storms return

Thursday was another gross and gloomy spring day, but Friday is bringing big changes.
Friday will start cool as the sky begins to clear. We will then warm up to very comfortable highs in the mid 70s with sunshine throughout the day.
Winds will be coming out of the northwest, but that won't keep us from hitting the 70s. Winds will shift from the south later on Friday, which will help bump up temperatures the next few days.
Friday night will get cool, yet seasonable as we see an increase in cloud coverage.
Rain will return to the forecast on Saturday morning around 5-6a.m. We could even see a few thunderstorms, but no severe weather is expected at this time on Saturday. Showers and thunderstorms will depart around 1p.m. Saturday.
The rest of Saturday will bring a partly cloudy sky and a few more patchy rain chances as highs approach the upper 70s.
Sunday brings even warmer temperatures in the mid 60s with a partly cloudy sky. We will see more cloud cover later in the day, but staying dry for the Brett Young concert at Copeland Park on Sunday.
Memorial Day brings another day filled with sunshine and small rain chances with highs reaching 90! Memorial Day weekend will also be a very humid one with temps in the 80s and 90s and dewpoints in the mid 60s.
Or next shot at rain arrives on Tuesday and into Wednesday.