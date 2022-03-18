 Skip to main content
Messy storm into this evening

  • Updated
  • 0

Rain and snow showers today...

A storm system centered in Central Illinois is spreading rain and snow through the area today. Heavier snow is still likely in areas south of I-90, especially over Vernon, Crawford, Richland, and possibly Monroe County into this evening. Add Northeast Iowa and higher elevations of Southeast Minnesota. Up to 3” to 5” is possible and roads will be slippery.

Past 24 hours xo (8).png
Highs Friday xo (2).png
Futurecast snow forecast xo.png

Storm moves away tonight…

The snow and any rain will end late as northwesterly winds take over leading to a sunnier Saturday. A milder stretch of weather will follow for early next week.

Temp-Wind Chill forecast xo (7).png
Saturdays Forecast xo.png

Another storm Monday through Wednesday...

The pattern stays active and rain is expected to start later Monday and it’s likely for Tuesday before transitioning to possibly heavier snow. Stay tuned!!!

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great weekend!

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden

