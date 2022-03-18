Messy storm into this evening

Rain and snow showers today...
A storm system centered in Central Illinois is spreading rain and snow through the area today. Heavier snow is still likely in areas south of I-90, especially over Vernon, Crawford, Richland, and possibly Monroe County into this evening. Add Northeast Iowa and higher elevations of Southeast Minnesota. Up to 3” to 5” is possible and roads will be slippery.
Storm moves away tonight…
The snow and any rain will end late as northwesterly winds take over leading to a sunnier Saturday. A milder stretch of weather will follow for early next week.
Another storm Monday through Wednesday...
The pattern stays active and rain is expected to start later Monday and it’s likely for Tuesday before transitioning to possibly heavier snow. Stay tuned!!!
Have a great weekend!
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden