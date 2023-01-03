 Skip to main content
messy storm moving through

La Crosse area forecast

Rain and snow…

Showers are returning to the area overnight. The rain/snow line is close, so rain and snow have fallen with this system. Stay tuned for more details. Some icing will still occur with this storm system.

Wintry weather…

Light precipitation will redevelop and change over to snow tomorrow. Light accumulations are possible and roads could become slippery. Some of the snow could linger into Thursday morning.

Drier trend…

After the passage of this storm, our weather pattern will stabilize and dry weather will take over with near to above seasonal temperatures.

Medium range trends…

Warmer than average weather is expected well into the New Year..

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great night!

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden

