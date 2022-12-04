Messy weather to kick off the new week

Abundant sunshine and southerly winds allowed temperatures to climb to the 30s and 40s this afternoon. We will see increasing clouds tonight ahead of our next weather maker.
The new week kicks off with a wintry mix possible. Accumulations will be around half an inch or less.
Another disturbance arrives late Monday night, bringing a few flurries or snow showers. A few snow showers are possible throughout Tuesday. Once again, accumulation appears to be light.
We see calm conditions on Wednesday before a rain/snow mix enters the picture on Thursday. We see a transition to all snow Thursday night before it becomes a wintry mix Friday morning. We dry out Friday afternoon through Saturday morning.
Another disturbance brings snow Saturday afternoon through Sunday night. It is too early to determine snowfall amounts. We will continue to monitor the trends and keep you posted.
Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!
Have a great day!
-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Miller Hyatt