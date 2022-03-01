Meteorological Spring begins!

The shortest month of the year is behind us and the month with the largest average high-temperature increase is here.
It's a very mild start to the month with lows holding within the 30s this morning. Mild temperatures are bringing areas of mixed precipitation, however, the chance is spotty.
These hit or miss rain/snow showers will move out before MidDay. Then sunshine is expected this afternoon with high temperatures returning to the lower 40s.
Wintry mix...
A mild night will lead to mixed precipitation again tomorrow morning. This chance will bring a larger possibility of slick roads for the morning commute, stay aware and take it slow.
Quiet & cloudy...
Wednesday will stay seasonal in the low 40s as a high-pressure system pushes out the morning precipitation. This high pressure will bring a quiet but cool Thursday with highs limited to the 30s. The cloud cover will hang on to the region through Friday while the next rain/snow system is expected to quickly return.
Another mix...
By Friday night, a more powerful low pressure system will bring mixed precipitation to the area. Then by Saturday morning, a full transition over to rainfall is expected. Temperatures will reach the mid-40s then begin to fall into Sunday morning. Another transition to snow will end this system.