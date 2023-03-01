Meteorological Spring starts with rain, snow and seasonable temps

March first is the official start of Meteorological Spring! Though, we are still 20s days out from what most folks consider the first day of spring, the Vernal Equinox (March 21st).
Some good news for you is that we spring forward into Daylight Saving Time in 11 days!
More good news: On average, March highs increase by 15°.
Heading into Wednesday, you can expect some slick spots on untreated roads after light snow overnight. Temps will stay warmer than average, even capable of reaching the low 40s for highs.
A few more slight chances of rain or snow will linger into Wednesday morning. Beyond that, expect a cloudy day with a few more brief rain and snow showers trying to work their way into our evening. Not much is expected with these slim chances.
Wednesday night will be near the mid 20s under a mostly cloudy sky.
Highs reach the upper 30s on Thursday under a partly to mostly cloudy sky.
Things change up a bit on Friday, but for now, we look to stay dry. There is another round of wintry weather that will pass to our south. If we see a shift north, expect increased snow chances.
Saturday also looks to be dry, but rain/snow chances are increasing as a weak wave tries to bring us some hit or miss showers.
Sunday will stay dry until the overnight where rain kicks off early next week.