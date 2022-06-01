Meteorological Summer starts sunny and comfortable

It's June 1st! Meteorological Summer has arrived! Tuesday gave us a phenomenal end to May, and luckily, June will continue the beautiful weather.
Temperatures may not feel like summer, but they will still be comfortable with highs in the low 70s. Although it won't be as warm as summer, it sure will look like it with plenty of sunshine throughout the day.
A few more clouds will come into the forecast later on tonight as a very slim rain chance enters the region. A few sprinkles or drizzle will be possible in the evening until about midnight. Rainfall totals will only be a trace to a few hundredths of an inch. Prairie du Chien and Crawford and Richland Counties will see a little bit more rain, but still not much.
Winds will also be calming down even more as we get into Wednesday night.
Lows will be in the low 50s on Wednesday night and the sky will clear up once again on Thursday that will give us more sunshine and temps in the mid 70s. Thursday evening brings another slim chance at showers in the evening similar to Wednesday night's.
The good news is the next few day will provide the perfect conditions to get outside and wash some pollen off your car.
Friday brings one more day of sunshine and highs in the low 70s. We will then see more clouds coming into the forecast on Friday night before rain arrives on Saturday.
You can expect a moderate chance of showers and thunderstorms on Saturday where our next biggest rain chance comes. More rain chances follow into early next week.