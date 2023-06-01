 Skip to main content
Meteorological Summer starts with summer heat and a few storms

  • Updated
Changing Seasons - Astronomical.png

What better way to start summer than with showers, thunderstorms and hot temperatures?

DMA - Futurecast Clouds and Precip - HRRR 3km.png

You know the deal by now as it is ANOTHER forecast similar to the previous day. For Thursday, you can expect a sunny start, a few clouds and then slight chances of showers and isolated storms in the afternoon and evening. The key difference will be that rain chances are slightly higher than Wednesday.

Running Forecast.png

Highs will be in the low 90s and you can expect those 90s to stick around through our weekend.

Moon Tunes Forecast.png

Overnight Thursday, lows will be in the upper 60s, similar to Thursday morning. There will also be a few slight chances of showers through the overnight. Through Thursday, rainfall totals will range 0-1/4".

DMA - Futurecast Rain Accumulation - HRRR.png

Friday brings more scattered chances of showers and storms with highs in the 90s.

POP Categories 7 Day Line Graph 2018.png

A few slight chances start Saturday with more highs in the 90s before drying out through the weekend.

Meteogram Warren 5 day.png

Sunday looks sunny and warm ahead of a temp decrease into early next week.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, Weather | wxow.com, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Kyle Weiss

