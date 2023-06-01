Meteorological Summer starts with summer heat and a few storms

What better way to start summer than with showers, thunderstorms and hot temperatures?
You know the deal by now as it is ANOTHER forecast similar to the previous day. For Thursday, you can expect a sunny start, a few clouds and then slight chances of showers and isolated storms in the afternoon and evening. The key difference will be that rain chances are slightly higher than Wednesday.
Highs will be in the low 90s and you can expect those 90s to stick around through our weekend.
Overnight Thursday, lows will be in the upper 60s, similar to Thursday morning. There will also be a few slight chances of showers through the overnight. Through Thursday, rainfall totals will range 0-1/4".
Friday brings more scattered chances of showers and storms with highs in the 90s.
A few slight chances start Saturday with more highs in the 90s before drying out through the weekend.
Sunday looks sunny and warm ahead of a temp decrease into early next week.