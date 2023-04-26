Mid-week warm up gives us sunshine and warm highs ahead of showers to close out the week

A similar start to Tuesday! The sky remains clear to start Wednesday with morning temps in the 20s and 30s.
For the rest of our day, we can expect highs in the upper 50s along with a mostly sunny sky. Clouds will begin to increase into the afternoon and evening.
Lows overnight will reach the low 40s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Southerly winds will also begin to pick up.
With those gusty, southerly winds, temps will be able to climb to the upper 60s on Thursday. A few spotty rain showers will be possible too, relative to what we saw Monday. Rainfall totals will be 0 to a few hundredths of an inch.
Friday will bring a near copy and past forecast compared to Thursday. Highs will be in the mid 60s with plenty of clouds and a few slight chances of showers.
More moderate chances of rain follow through on Friday night and through some of the weekend. Weekend rainfall totals so far, will range from 1/4" to 1/2". Cooler temps will end the weekend and start early next week.