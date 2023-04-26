Mid-week warm up gives us sunshine and warm highs ahead of showers to close out the week

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Minnesota...Wisconsin...Iowa...

Mississippi River Near Alma Dam 4 affecting Wabasha and Buffalo
Counties.

Mississippi River at Lansing affecting Houston, Allamakee, Vernon
and Crawford Counties.

Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Clayton and
Grant Counties.

Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Allamakee, Clayton,
Crawford and Grant Counties.

Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting Houston, Vernon and La
Crosse Counties.

Mississippi River at Winona affecting Winona, Buffalo and
Trempealeau Counties.

Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Pepin, Wabasha and
Goodhue Counties.

Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Wabasha and Buffalo
Counties.

.Flooding continues along the Mississippi River this week. The
amount of water flowing through the region is peaking this week and
already crested north of Alma, WI. The river will likely crest
from today through the weekend southward from Winona, MN to
Guttenberg, IA.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued this afternoon at 430 PM CDT.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast.
This approaches the flood of record.

* WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Water is within one foot of Rose Street
near Interstate 90, and the eastbound I-90 exit may be closed. La
Fond Street on French Island is closed. Water will encroach on
Clinton Street. The shelter and ball parks in Copeland Park may be
flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 4:15 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 15.9 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 4:15 AM CDT Wednesday was 15.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.1
feet tomorrow morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
16.4 feet on 04/18/2001.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Mid-week warm up gives us sunshine and warm highs ahead of showers to close out the week

Golfing Forecast Tomorrow.png

A similar start to Tuesday! The sky remains clear to start Wednesday with morning temps in the 20s and 30s.

For the rest of our day, we can expect highs in the upper 50s along with a mostly sunny sky. Clouds will begin to increase into the afternoon and evening.

Lows overnight will reach the low 40s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Southerly winds will also begin to pick up.

Meteogram Warren 5 day.png

With those gusty, southerly winds, temps will be able to climb to the upper 60s on Thursday. A few spotty rain showers will be possible too, relative to what we saw Monday. Rainfall totals will be 0 to a few hundredths of an inch.

DMA - Futurecast Clouds and Precip - HRRR 3km.png

Friday will bring a near copy and past forecast compared to Thursday. Highs will be in the mid 60s with plenty of clouds and a few slight chances of showers.

POP Categories 7 Day Line Graph 2018.png

More moderate chances of rain follow through on Friday night and through some of the weekend. Weekend rainfall totals so far, will range from 1/4" to 1/2". Cooler temps will end the weekend and start early next week.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, Weather | wxow.com, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Kyle Weiss

 

