Midweek cool down brings cooler relief and showers to the region

Another day filled with warm temps, haze and rain showers for your Tuesday.
Tuesday will start us off with isolated showers though the morning, but as we head into the afternoon a few more slight chances of showers will linger. Areas with the best chances of seeing those afternoon showers will mainly be south of I-90.
Other than some slight chances of showers, Tuesday will be partly cloudy, hazy and bring highs in the low 80s. With that haze, Southeastern Minnesota will have the worst air quality as Air Quality Alerts will be valid until 6pm Tuesday. Some air quality will drop to the red zone, which you can see with the graphic below.
Into the overnight hours, lows drop toward 58° under a partly cloudy sky.
A few rain showers will be possible early Wednesday, but if we see any rain showers, they likely won't add up to much more than a tenth of an inch or two if that.
Beyond those much-needed slight rain chances early Wednesday, the rest of the day trends dry, cooler and sunny! Highs will be near 80°.
Highs will be in the upper 80s on Thursday and some good news is that the humidity will be low through most of the week until Friday and Saturday where humidity will fuel our next rain chances.
Friday will start dry ahead of rain showers and storms returning into the afternoon.
Our biggest chance of rain arrives on Saturday. Saturday brings moderate chances of rain or storms with highs in the low 80s.
Sunshine arrives for the back half of the weekend and into early Monday.