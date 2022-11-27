Midweek storm system could bring travel impacts to the Coulee Region

It was a quiet end to the weekend across the Coulee Region. We had a few passing clouds and temperatures in the 40s for most spots. Tonight will be mostly clear, with temperatures in the 20s.
Clouds will increase on Cyber Monday ahead of our next weather maker. Temperatures will continue to be above-average in the 40s.
As a low-pressure system approaches from the south, rain will creep into the region Tuesday morning. As the cold air starts to settle in, snow will start to mix in before transitioning to all snow by the late afternoon. Snow continues into the evening, clearing after midnight. A few inches of snow are possible across NW portions of the region, with less amounts for the remainder of the region. This could change depending on the placement of the snow band. We will continue to monitor trends and keep you posted. In addition, there will be blustery winds.
The Wednesday morning commute could be messy with ice and snow covering the roads. Temperatures will remain below freezing during the day with blustery winds.
December begins on Thursday, and it will certainly feel like it with high temperatures below freezing. A moderation in temperatures is expected as we wrap up the week and highs approach the 40s. Next weekend looks dry, with temperatures in the 30s. Computer models are starting to hint at another wintry system early next week. It is too early to nail down the specific details.
Have a great day!
-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Miller Hyatt