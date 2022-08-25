Mild and dry Friday ahead of a soggy Saturday

Thursday was gloomy with highs a few degrees below average thanks to increased cloud cover and winds from the north. The clouds are still lingering following the low pressure system that brought storms late Wednesday. Totals range anywhere from 2.68" in Galesville to 0.56" in La Crosse.
However, heading into Thursday night, those northerly winds are pushing a clear sky and cooler, yet drier air into the region.
You can expect decreasing clouds and lows dropping into the mid 50s. With the clear sky, temps will be able to fall to our dewpoint temp that could lead to some patchy fog by the time we wake up on Friday.
Fog will start off our Friday morning before diminishing as the temperatures begin pulling apart from our dewpoints. Otherwise, Friday will be great with a mostly sunny sky and highs in the low 80s.
These temps will feel comfortable as dewpoints will be in the upper 50s and low 60s so get outside while you can on Friday!
Trends are now pointing to rain starting early Saturday for the Coulee Region. Rain will enter in the early morning hours and make its way to La Crosse by 6a.m. Rainfall totals so far are ranging a trace to 1/4" across the area on Saturday. Higher totals are possible where training thunderstorms develop. Those totals could reach 1"+ and are mostly north of La Crosse.
A moderate chance of rain follows into Sunday where we will see a few thunderstorms possible. Our biggest chance looks like late Sunday and into early Monday.
After showers depart Monday, we will see pleasant weather through the middle of next week.