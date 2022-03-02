Mild March continues

Temperatures are dropping below the freezing mark this morning. This will allow for mixed precipitation, however, this chance is isolated again this morning. A few slick spots are possible before the afternoon remains quiet.
Quiet end of the week...
Mostly cloudy skies will hug the sky and will stay in place through Friday. Today temperatures will be above seasonal in the lower 40s. Slight clearing tonight will allow for a brisk Thursday morning before the clouds returns.
Thursday will be the cooler day with high temperatures limited to the lower 30s. Yet, the warming returns Friday with highs back into the lower 40s.
Weekend rain...
The arrival of the next impactful storm will be Friday. With temperatures starting to fall back into the 30s Friday evening, the onset precipitation will be an isolated mix. Snow, sleet, and freezing rain will be possible until temperatures are warm enough Saturday to transition over to rainfall. Spotty precipitation will become more widespread Saturday evening with a few rumbles of thunder.
Then by Sunday morning, a few light snow showers will end the system. It will stay blustery Sunday afternoon with highs near seasonal. Another round of light snow showers is possible Sunday night.
Early next week, the sunshine will gradually return with near average temperatures.