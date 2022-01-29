Mild weather sticks around this weekend

Pleasant weather to kick off the weekend
It was a warmer day today in the Coulee Region with southerly winds allowing high temperatures to reach the 20s, which is seasonable for this time of year.
Clouds stick around Sunday
Cloudy skies will persist on Sunday. It will be slightly cooler, but still not as cold as we have been dealing with in recent weeks.
Mild stretch of weather ahead
We will continue to see temperatures rise as we go through the end of January and into the first day of February. Temperatures will climb into the 30s on Monday and Tuesday.
Arctic air returns
The mild weather won't last for very long because an arctic blast is going to arrive heading towards the end of the upcoming week with highs back down into the single digits with sub-zero low temperatures. Dangerous wind chills are possible Thursday and Friday mornings.