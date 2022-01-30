Mild weather to close out January

Pleasant end to the weekend
We had cloudy skies today in the Coulee Region with slightly cooler temperatures, but still not as cold as we have been dealing with in recent weeks.
Cloudy and mild Monday
Monday is the final day of January and it is shaping up to be a mild one. Temperatures will be warmer in the 30s, which is above average for this time of year. Clouds will also stick around.
Cold front to usher in arctic air
The mild weather won't last very long because an arctic blast arrives in the wake of a strong cold front pushing through Tuesday. Temperatures will actually fall throughout the day.
High temperatures will be back down into the teens on Wednesday with sub-zero low temperatures. The cold sticks around on Thursday with highs in the single digits. Dangerous wind chills are possible Thursday and Friday mornings. We return to seasonable temperatures next weekend.