Milder weather takes a day's break.

Warm up this week…
Southerly winds blew this afternoon ahead of a cold front in Minnesota. Temperatures responded by reaching mostly into the 40s under a mostly cloudy sky. The cold front will tap briefly into colder air for Friday.
Return to warmth by the weekend...
Southerly winds will bring 30s back into our area by Saturday, and that should last into Tuesday.
Rain and snow…
A few showers are possible this evening, then another storm moves in with rain and possible snow Monday and Tuesday.
Medium range trends…
Warmer than average weather is expected into the New Year.
Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!
Have a great night!
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden