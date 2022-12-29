 Skip to main content
Milder weather takes a day's break.

  • Updated
  • 0

La Crosse area forecast

Warm up this week…

Southerly winds blew this afternoon ahead of a cold front in Minnesota. Temperatures responded by reaching mostly into the 40s under a mostly cloudy sky. The cold front will tap briefly into colder air for Friday.

Meteogram Past 24 hours xo (52).png
Highs Today xo (90).png
Snow Depth xo (4).png

Return to warmth by the weekend...

Southerly winds will bring 30s back into our area by Saturday, and that should last into Tuesday.

Weekend Planner xo (20).png
Hi-Lo Chart - Next 7 Days xo - 2022-12-29T153110.369.png

Rain and snow…

A few showers are possible this evening, then another storm moves in with rain and possible snow Monday and Tuesday.

7 Day Rain Graph xo (100).png

Medium range trends…

Warmer than average weather is expected into the New Year.

8 to 14 day outlook temps xo (72).png

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great night!

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden

