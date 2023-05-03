Mississippi forecast to drop below flood stage Sunday evening as temps warm and rain chances return

It was a cold morning across the Coulee Region with temps dropping into the low to mid 30s, cold enough for patchy frost to form where the wind was light enough to allow moisture to settle close to the ground.
La Crosse is about one week past the average date for spring's latest freeze, but of course it can happen later in May. Lows dropped well below freezing in typically cool spots in Monroe and Jackson counties with lows in the low to mid 20s.
From that cold start, temps warmed all the way up to the low to mid 60s. La Crosse warmed close to the date's average high of 67. Along with these more typical temps, the wind was light and we saw some sunshine!
It was another dry day for the Mississippi River, and river levels continued to slowly drop. At La Crosse, the river remains in the moderate flood category, but is expected to drop back into the minor flood category in about 24 hours and fall below flood stage completely to just the action stage by the end of this coming weekend!
Temperatures will warm tomorrow as just a few clouds are expected from time to time, though any afternoon clouds could bring isolated, light showers especially in the evening.
That's a very slight chance, however, and most should remain dry with partial sunshine and highs in the mid to possibly upper 70s!
Rain chances are a bit better Friday morning, but not everyone will get rain. Expect a line of showers and thunderstorms to develop parallel and near to I-90.
They will slowly move north and scatter out as the day goes on, but temps will be a bit cooler with highs in the 60s. Hit-or-miss rain chances continue through the weekend, but heavy rain is not expected.
A breeze will develop and continue next week as temps warm back into the low to mid 70s each afternoon. Only slight chances for rain and thunderstorms are expected each day except for Sunday night through Monday where a moderate chance is in place for scattered to possibly widespread showers and thunderstorms.