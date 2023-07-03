Monday brings a warm and sunny start to the week

It's a hot and sunny start to the work week. Monday will bring mostly clear skies and a high of 94, with a breeze of about 3-8 mph.
With the sunny skies, there is a high chance of getting a sunburn. Today's UV index is expected to be between 8-9, which means a 15-25 minute burn time. If you're headed outside, bring water, sunscreen and something to help cover from the sun.
Monday night will bring mostly clear skies with a low of 70.
Another hot and humid day for the Fourth of July. Highs are expected to reach 94. Showers and storms are likely for Tuesday, increasing into the overnight.
Showers and thunderstorms are likely for Wednesday morning and will continue throughout the day. Temperatures are expected to reach 82. Wednesday evening you can expect mostly cloudy skies and a low of 67.
Temperatures cool down for Thursday, with a high of 79. Skies will be mostly clear. Lows for Thursday will be around 56.