Monday has our next chance of rain as lower humidity sparks fire danger

  • Updated
Grass is able to grow much more these next coming days with our rain chances last night and a few more ahead.

Most of the Coulee Region did not get the rain that they truly wanted or needed. Most of the rain was in the northern counties with heavier rainfall, where those south only had light to moderate rain. Next up though, we will have some rain chances but also potentially some fire danger. 

Looking at our start of the work week, most of the days ahead are going to be gorgeous. However, tomorrow, it isn't going to be the greatest outside as we have rain chances. 

Before rain, we are in for potentially an increase in fire danger as humidity remains low. Along with low humidity, we will see an increase in winds up to 20 mph.

If winds continue to be strong these next couple of days and humidity stays low, we could see fire danger levels rise. 

For rain chances, our morning of Monday will remain dry. It won't be until the afternoon, where we will see rain chances. These will persist well into the evening hours, and possibly into Tuesday. 

As mentioned before, we will see a nice break in the weather, but our weekend next week looks like it will be rain showers after rain showers. 

