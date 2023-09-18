 Skip to main content
Monday starts calm, but small rain chances return late

  • Updated
Meteogram Warren 5 day.png

Sunday was a nice day with highs in the mid 70s. If you liked that, we have some more on the way for Monday.

Monday starts foggy and cool with temps in the 40s and 50s for most.

Dense fog will disappear toward 9-10am, once temps get warming.

Highs will meet the mid 70s on Monday as the sky stays mostly sunny.

DMA - Futurecast Clouds and Precip - HRRR 3km.png

Clouds will increase Monday evening which will eventually lead to some showers and storms developing. Timing looks to be around 8pm.

Severe weather is not expected at this time for Monday night, but some rumbles of thunder can't be ruled out.

7 Day Rain Graph-Kyle1620236664105.png

A few rain showers will start us off Tuesday ahead of mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the mid 70s again. Most of Tuesday will be dry with clouds, but a few more rain chances will spill into Tuesday evening.

Rainfall totals don't look to add up to much, mainly 0-trace, but isolated totals could see a tenth of an inch or two.

DMA - Futurecast Rain Accumulation - HRRR.png

Highs will warm to the low 80s for the middle of the week and even into Friday.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, Weather | wxow.com, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Kyle Weiss

