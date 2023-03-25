A big storm system will move through the middle of the country today. Its trajectory will keep rain and snow to the southeast of the WXOW viewing area. Read here for more details on the weekend outlook.
More clouds this weekend
Dan Breeden
Chief Meteorologist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today