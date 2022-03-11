 Skip to main content
More cold weather pushes in today – Warmth on the horizon

Out the door, a cold front is swinging through the Midwest. Associated with it will be times of cloud cover, flurries, and strong winds. No snow accumulation is expected, but with flurries and strong winds, low visibility is a possibility.

Few more cold days...

There are two more days of cold conditions with highs limited to the low 20s today. But, with the wind, temperatures will feel more like the teens. Clearing and calming skies tonight will allow for temperatures to tank. Lows in the single digits above and below zero will be widespread across the Midwest.

Then tomorrow abundant sunshine and calming winds will help bring high temperatures towards the upper 20s. Yet, these temperatures are still nearly 15 degrees below average.

Changes occurring...

Saturday night, warmth will start to make a return under cloudy skies. A slight chance for snow showers has increased for north-central Wisconsin. This chance will diminish Sunday morning with returning sunshine. Also Saturday night the time will jump forward one hour (losing an hour) so make sure to plan ahead.

Sunshine will help with quick warming Sunday. It may become breezy as temperatures soar into the 40s and potentially a few 50s.

Warm outlook...

Next week brings above-average temperatures all week long. There will be several chances to reach the 50s, with an isolated potential of a 60-degree day. However, next week continues a dry spell with only a chance for a few rain showers Monday.

