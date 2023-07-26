More heat and humidity after a rainy start

A few showers and storms will push across the area on Wednesday morning, but beyond that... nothing new!
You can expect decreasing clouds and highs reaching the low 90s once again on Wednesday. Dewpoints will make our feels-like temperature push into the mid to upper 90s and possibly the low 100s. Stay hydrated and stay cool!
Into the overnight, you can expect a mostly clear sky with lows dropping to the upper 60s.
As for Thursday, highs will be warmest into the mid 90s which will feel like 105° with given humidity.
Showers and storms return to the overnight forecast on Thursday. A few of which could be strong to severe. There is a level 1 risk of severe weather for the region and if storms turn severe, hail and strong winds will be our main threats.
A few more showers and storms spill into Friday, but that won't stop temps from reaching the low 90s.
Cooler relief and calmer weather return over the weekend.