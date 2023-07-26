 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

More heat and humidity after a rainy start

  • Updated
  • 0
Ice Cream Melting Forecast.png

A few showers and storms will push across the area on Wednesday morning, but beyond that... nothing new!

Hi-Lo Chart - Next 7 Days - New.png

You can expect decreasing clouds and highs reaching the low 90s once again on Wednesday. Dewpoints will make our feels-like temperature push into the mid to upper 90s and possibly the low 100s. Stay hydrated and stay cool!

Meteogram Past TempDew Trend 2018.png

Into the overnight, you can expect a mostly clear sky with lows dropping to the upper 60s.

As for Thursday, highs will be warmest into the mid 90s which will feel like 105° with given humidity.

DMA - Futurecast Clouds and Precip - HRRR 3km.png

Showers and storms return to the overnight forecast on Thursday. A few of which could be strong to severe. There is a level 1 risk of severe weather for the region and if storms turn severe, hail and strong winds will be our main threats.

Severe Weather Outlook DMA Day 2.png

A few more showers and storms spill into Friday, but that won't stop temps from reaching the low 90s.

7 Day Rain Graph-Kyle1620236664105.png

Cooler relief and calmer weather return over the weekend.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Recommended for you