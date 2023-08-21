All signs are pointing to 90 degree heat well into this week. Humidity is likely to accompany the heat. An Excessive Heat Warning will be in effect from 11 AM Tuesday through Wednesday evening. Read here for the hot details.
More heat this week
Dan Breeden
Chief Meteorologist
