More lingering slight chances of rain through the weekend

Well, if you liked Thursday, then you'll enjoy Friday's forecast.
Sunshine will start off the day as highs slowly meet the mid to upper 80s. Heading into the afternoon and evening, more slight chances of showers return to the forecast. Our slight chances of rain will range around noon to 6pm.
Rainfall totals will range 0-1/2" for Friday.
Severe weather is not expected at this time for Friday.
Friday night will be partly cloudy with a few possible showers. Lows will be in the low 60s.
As for this weekend, you've guessed it! More slight chances!! While we may not want rain over the weekend for activities, the Coulee Region could still use all the rain we could get, especially southeast. The good news is that these rain chances will not be all day events. Highs will be in the mid 80s.
On Sunday, more of the same... slight chances of showers and storms. Highs will start cooling back into the low 80s.
Our weather pattern finally calms into early next week! Monday will still be our coolest day in the forecast with highs in the upper 70s.
Highs bounce back to the mid 80s with slight chances of rain for the middle of next week.