Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 110. For the Excessive
Heat Watch, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values
up to 100 possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and southwest and west
central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 9 PM CDT
Wednesday. For the Excessive Heat Watch, from Wednesday
evening through Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

More of the same heat...

  • Updated
  • 0

The Coulee Region will experience even hotter temperatures Wednesday.

More of the same…

Sunshine returned today and heat built for the afternoon and evening. Highs were in the 80s to middle 90s. Humidity was still pretty high.

Meteogram Past 24 hours xo - 2023-08-22T155500.578.png
Highs Today xo - 2023-08-22T155456.017.png

Hotter weather will win out…

All signs are pointing to 90 degree heat well into this week. Humidity is likely to accompany the heat. An Excessive Heat Warning will be in effect through Wednesday evening. An Excessive Heat Watch follows. Take the necessary steps to stay cool and hydrated. Remember your pets, too.

Heat Warnings xo (1).png
Hi-Lo Chart - Next 7 Days xo - 2023-08-22T155447.593.png

Medium range trends...

Longer range forecasts will trend toward warmer than normal conditions for almost the entire country. The Coulee Region will likely experience near normal to above normal temperatures into early September.

8 to 14 day outlook temps xo - 2023-08-22T155450.510.png

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great week!

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden

