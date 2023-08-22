More of the same heat...

More of the same…
Sunshine returned today and heat built for the afternoon and evening. Highs were in the 80s to middle 90s. Humidity was still pretty high.
Hotter weather will win out…
All signs are pointing to 90 degree heat well into this week. Humidity is likely to accompany the heat. An Excessive Heat Warning will be in effect through Wednesday evening. An Excessive Heat Watch follows. Take the necessary steps to stay cool and hydrated. Remember your pets, too.
Medium range trends...
Longer range forecasts will trend toward warmer than normal conditions for almost the entire country. The Coulee Region will likely experience near normal to above normal temperatures into early September.
Have a great week!
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden