...Forecast flooding changed from Minor to Moderate severity and
increased in duration for the following rivers in Wisconsin...

Black River Near Galesville affecting Trempealeau and La Crosse
Counties.

.With the past rain that fell on a deep primed snowpack, this
resulted in the melt increasing. Flows in rivers have increased as a
response and will reach critical levels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued this evening at 1000 PM CDT.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO EARLY SUNDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is
forecast.

* WHERE...Black River Near Galesville.

* WHEN...From this morning to early Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Flooding mainly impacts wildlands and
agricultural pasture land. However the approach to the south end
of the County Road VV Bridge over the Black River may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CDT Monday the stage was 12.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 6:00 AM CDT Monday was 12.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 13.1
feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage
early Saturday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
13.1 feet on 09/21/1942.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

More pleasant temperatures and April showers

  • Updated
  • 0
Meteogram Warren 5 day.png

A decent day on tap for the Coulee Region! We saw highs reach the mid 60s on Sunday!

Golfing Forecast Tomorrow.png

We won't quite be reaching the 60s on Monday, but we can expect a rather pleasant day. There will be a few light and weak showers trying to work their way into the region, but struggle to do so.

While we could see a few spotty rain drops, for the most part we will be staying dry. Highs will be in the mid 50s as clouds decrease into the afternoon.

DMA - Futurecast Clouds and Precip - HRRR 3kmmon.png

Monday night brings a few more clouds and another few chances of rain showers. Still, totals will be slim to none for the La Crosse area. Highest rain chances will be in the southeastern portions of the area. Lows will be near 37.

DMA - Futurecast Clouds and Precip - HRRR 3km.png

Tuesday looks to be a dreary day with rain and storms becoming likely. Rain showers will become likely in our late morning hours and then again in the evening. Most of the region will hear a few rumbles of thunder in the evening, but further south of La Crosse, there is a severe threat.

Severe Weather Outlook DMA Day 2.png

Some of the Coulee Region is in a level 1 or even a level 2 threat. So, if we see thunderstorms, some can become strong to severe. The main threats with the storms will be heavy rain, hail and strong winds. Rainfall totals could reach 1/2".

7 Day Rain Graph-Kyle1620236664105.png

Rain and storms wrap up late Tuesday and early Wednesday. Wednesday will bring gusty winds reaching 40mph+ and that lasts through Thursday. Thursday will be the coolest day in the forecast in the mid 40s.

More pleasant weather comes through the weekend with a few more slight chances of rain showers.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, Weather | wxow.com, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Kyle Weiss

