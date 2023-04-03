More pleasant temperatures and April showers

A decent day on tap for the Coulee Region! We saw highs reach the mid 60s on Sunday!
We won't quite be reaching the 60s on Monday, but we can expect a rather pleasant day. There will be a few light and weak showers trying to work their way into the region, but struggle to do so.
While we could see a few spotty rain drops, for the most part we will be staying dry. Highs will be in the mid 50s as clouds decrease into the afternoon.
Monday night brings a few more clouds and another few chances of rain showers. Still, totals will be slim to none for the La Crosse area. Highest rain chances will be in the southeastern portions of the area. Lows will be near 37.
Tuesday looks to be a dreary day with rain and storms becoming likely. Rain showers will become likely in our late morning hours and then again in the evening. Most of the region will hear a few rumbles of thunder in the evening, but further south of La Crosse, there is a severe threat.
Some of the Coulee Region is in a level 1 or even a level 2 threat. So, if we see thunderstorms, some can become strong to severe. The main threats with the storms will be heavy rain, hail and strong winds. Rainfall totals could reach 1/2".
Rain and storms wrap up late Tuesday and early Wednesday. Wednesday will bring gusty winds reaching 40mph+ and that lasts through Thursday. Thursday will be the coolest day in the forecast in the mid 40s.
More pleasant weather comes through the weekend with a few more slight chances of rain showers.