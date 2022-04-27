More rain chances through the weekend with a slight warming trend

Tuesday started cloudy, but we saw a little glimpse of sunshine before the sunset. Highs reached the mid 40s.
Unfortunately, another cloudy and cool spring day is on tap for the Coulee Region. Wednesday morning could bring a few flakes and a.m. drizzle before a break through most of the day. Light rain and drizzle will return Wednesday evening around 6p.m.
Due to dry conditions in our lower atmosphere, most flakes and sprinkles we get today may not even hit the ground. They will simply evaporate as they fall through the sky. We will have a brief break before more drizzle is possible in the evening. Rainfall totals on Wednesday will range from 0 to 0.10" of an inch.
Thursday brings our next moderate chance of rain. Rain will start in the early morning on Thursday before further development comes in the evening. We could even see a rumble of thunder or two, but most thunder will stay west of the Mississippi.
Some rain will linger into the very early morning hours Friday, but we will dry out for most of the day with mostly cloudy skies and highs reaching 60. Rain will return Friday night.
Showers become likely on Saturday with a few thunderstorms possible. Rain will linger into most of Sunday.
The week bring a few rain chances, but temperatures are looking a bit warmer.